U.S. Army All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

The 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl is Saturday on NBC at 1 p.m. ET. Below is all of our coverage of the game, from jersey presentations to player diaries and everything in between.
First, here are our stories from the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Game coverage
- Full rosters
- Who leads the recruiting race?
- Army All-Americans arrive in San Antonio, receive gear and more
- PHOTOS: Army All-Americans giving back to the community
- PHOTOS: Army All-American Bowl Practice Day 2
- PHOTOS: Army All-American Bowl Practice Day 3
Coverage from San Antonio
- Micah Parsons looks unstoppable
- J.J. Peterson all set to choose Tennessee
- Forget the NFL, Jackson Carman has a future in competitive eating
- Sam Darnold’s decision could pave the way for J.T. Daniels