USA Basketball U18 National Team looking for redemption after recent failures

The United States Men’s U18 National Team will experience some added pressure during its upcoming international campaign.

Team USA came up short during the 2017 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Egypt as a result of the emergence of R.J. Barrett and Team Canada.

The United States had no answers for the future Duke Blue Devil as Barrett dropped 38 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists to push Canada past the United States in the World Cup Semifinals last year.

Canada went on to capture the gold medal by winning handily over Italy by a score of 79-60. Barrett was subsequently named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Barrett again torched the United States at the 21st annual Nike Hoop Summit in April. Barrett led the World Select Team to an 89-76 victory over Team USA with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals.

The losing performance for the U.S. drew some significant criticism from several media members.

No fight whatsoever from this US group, who easily could have lost by 20. Embarrassing to see from guys wearing a USA Basketball uniform. Needs to be more of a premium put on competitors who aren't doing people a favor by simply showing up. Bad sign looking towards the 2019 draft — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 14, 2018

Im with you both. Got the vibe from far too many of the American kids that they felt like we, as consumers, should simply be happy they were there. Look at what Kevin Porter did to those kids on Thursday. Porter has the edge the US needed — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 14, 2018

Not surprised to see the World team win at the Hoop Summit. Were the more focused and physical team in workouts and it showed in game. — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 14, 2018

The road to redemption will begin on May 31 as the U.S. will welcome 32 players to the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado for training camp.

According to USA Basketball, the final roster is expected to be announced on June 2 in preparation for the FIBA Americas U18 Championship which is held from June 10-16 in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada.

The top four nations from the FIBA Americas will also advance to the 2019 U19 Basketball World Cup.

Here’s the 32 players that will be competing for a roster spot with Team USA.

Class of 2017

Musa Jallow, F, Ohio State

Class of 2018

Joey Baker, F Trinity Christian (Fayetteville, N.C.) (Duke Signee)

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Morgan Park (Chicago) (Illinois Signee)

Quentin Grimes, G, College Park (The Woodlands, Texas) (Kansas Signee)

Kamaka Hepa, F, Jefferson (Portland, Ore.) (Texas Signee)

Talen Horton-Tucker, F, Simeon (Chicago) (Iowa State Signee)

Alex Lomax, G, Memphis East (Memphis Signee)

Kevin Porter Jr., G, Rainier Beach (Seattle) (USC Signee)

Coby White, G, Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.) (UNC Signee)

Zion Williamson, F, Spartanburg (S.C.) Day (Duke Signee)

Bryce Wills, G, Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (Stanford Signee)

Class of 2019

Cole Anthony, G, Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.)

Bryan Antoine, G, Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.)

Armando Bacot, F, Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.)

Will Baker, C, Westlake (Austin)

Keion Brooks, F, Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side

D.J. Carton, G, Bettendorf (Iowa)

Joe Girard III, G, Glens Falls (N.Y.)

Matthew Hurt, F, John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, C, Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Josiah James, G, Porter-Gaud (Charleston, S.C.)

Jalen Lecque, G, Christ School (Arden, N.C.)

Scottie Lewis, F, Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.)

Tyrese Maxey, G, South Garland (Texas) (Kentucky Commit)

Pat McCaffery, F, Iowa City (Iowa) West (Iowa Commit)

Justin Moore, G, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Bishop Miege (Mission, Kan.)

Trendon Watford, F, Mountain Brook (Ala.)

Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) (Gonzaga Commit)

Mark Watts Jr., G, Old Redford Academy (Detroit)

Class of 2020

Hunter Dickinson, C, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Earl Timberlake, G, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

