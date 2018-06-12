USA Football kicks off '2018 Protection Tour' with youth events in seven cities

As the summer months bring football season ever closer, USA Football is kicking off a national schedule of free youth football events aimed at delivering safety information and training in seven different cities.

USA Football formally announced it’s 2018 Protection Tour on Tuesday, highlighting seven different stops where the organization will provide educational training on proper tackling fundamentals, concussion education and equipment fitting in conjunction with helmet maker Riddell and the insurance company AIG.

Here are some of the events that USA Football will provide in the Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, Tampa, Chicago, Buffalo and Canton areas:

Shoulder Tackling. Clinicians teach youth players and coaches proper tackling technique. Shoulder Tackling is designed to reduce helmet contact for fundamentally sound and safer play. Learn the fundamentals.Athletes participate in a fun and dynamic seven-part rotation of non-contact football drills to advance physical literacy and fitness. Concussion recognition and response. Youth football parents receive an educational seminar on CDC-approved concussion recognition and response protocols. Equipment fitting. Players, parents and coaches participate in an interactive session, led by a Riddell equipment fitting expert, to learn how to properly fit a player’s helmet. Players may also bring their own helmet and receive a personalized fitting by Riddell. Special Guest Appearances. Past and present NFL coaches and players will participate at events to engage with parents and young athletes.

According to USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck, the events are aimed at providing a springboard into the 2018 football season and are produced in conjunction with the NFL teams in each city on the list. The events are free but interested youth athletes and their parents are requested to register ahead of time.

“Riddell’s continued support of the USA Football Protection Tour underscores our commitment to a smarter, more intelligent game,” Riddell President and CEO Dan Arment said in a media statement. “This unique program helps educate players and their parents and coaches about proper equipment fitting, while also uniting the football community around best practices through a shared effort with USA Football and AIG to lead football to a strong future.”

The series kicks off June 16 in Costa Mesa, Calif., followed by a June 20 date in Englewood, Colo.; June 23 event in Renton, Wash.; July 14 program in Tampa; July 21 date in Lake Forest, Ill.; August 3 date in Orchard Park, N.Y. and August 11 capstone event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.