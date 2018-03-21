Pop Warner to adopt USA Football's American Development Model to give athletes, families choices

Pop Warner, which is made up of more than 200,000 youth football players, will implement USA Football’s American Development Model (ADM) in its leagues across the country starting this year.

The model provides athletes and families with several entry points and options, giving them the choice of which version of the sport is safest for them.

“This is exciting news for the millions of families and kids who comprise the youth football community,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenback said. “I commend Pop Warner for its forward thinking to advance USA Football’s American Development Model across its programs. Football and the young athletes who play it will benefit from this decision for years to come.”

The program offers Rookie Tackle, which is meant to bridge flag football with tackle football, essentially mirroring baseball’s progression from tee-ball to coach pitch.

“We’ll never stop working to make this game safer for the young people who play it, and USA Football’s ADM is an important complement to the series of player safety changes Pop Warner has implemented over the last seven years,” Pop Warner Little Scholars Executive Director Jon Butler said. “We fully embrace this common-sense approach to advancing players through our sport in a fun, dynamic way. We applaud USA Football for taking a leadership role with this important initiative.”