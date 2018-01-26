Felony charges against Utah baseball coach dropped following additional investigation

A Utah baseball coach who was charged with a felony could make a stunning return to coaching after the charges against him were dropped following the presentation of additional evidence.

Trevor Amicone, the baseball coach at Woods Cross High School in Utah, left his position after he was charged with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor by an adult. The third-degree felony charges were connected with reports that he showed a trio of his student athletes pornographic material, with two shown a video of a naked woman performing sex acts and another an image of a nude woman.

Now those charges have been dropped following the introduction of additional forensic evidence, as captured by both the Davis County prosecutors and Amicone’s defense attorneys, according to reporting from the Salt Lake Tribune.

“I’m happy that it was dismissed,” Ron Yengich, Amicone’s defense attorney told the Tribune. “We did our investigation of what had allegedly occurred and provided that to the prosecutors, who followed up on their own and determined that a crime had not been committed.”

While it’s clearly too late for Yengich to return to Woods Cross, Yengich said the former coach planned to return to coaching in some fashion, and that a number of people had inquired about him as the legal case worked its way through the court. He’ll have help from his father, the president of the minor league Salt Lake Bees, and his mother, the softball coach at Weber State University.