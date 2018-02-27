Valencia Myers is ready to rep Florida State at McDonald's All-American Game

Solon (Ohio) forward Valencia Myers received her honorary McDonald’s All American Game jersey at her school Tuesday.

Myers was honored as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes.

“I have been very excited and happy all day,” Myers told USA TODAY after her ceremony. “I shared the day with family and friends and teammates, and it’s been an honor.

“In eighth grade when I started practicing with my AAU coach for the Nike circuit he told me all about the USA team and the McDonald’s All-American Game. That has been a goal I’ve strived for throughout. Then I saw my friends become McDonald’s All-American last year and all they got to do and that made it even more special. For this to come true is an honor and great opportunity.”

A 6-3 Florida State signee, Myers is a five-star forward who is ranked as the No. 6 post prospect in the country by ESPN. She’s ready to follow in the footsteps of past stars from Ohio who have starred in the McDonald’s game, while also blazing her own trail, as she tends to do.

If nothing else, she’ll be the one who brings plenty of energy to every practice.

“I use my status more for my teammates and the people I’m around than anything else,” Myers said. “Everyone feeds off my energy, so if I’m in a mood to be goofy and play around that’s what everyone is going to do. If I’m being silly people will do that.”

A passionate Great Gatsby devotee, Myers said she’s excited to prove her ability. She told USA TODAY that she is confident she would be part of the boys basketball team’s rotation if given the chance; her height could be beneficial for a team that relies heavily on its three-point shooting.

Myers is ready to enjoy a unique experience in Atlanta this March as both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena for the first time.