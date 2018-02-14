Valentine's Day: Elite hoopers dish on which NBA players they'd love to match up against

Cam Reddish is typical of most elite high school basketball players, or players period for that matter, who watch NBA games and envision themselves duking it out against all-stars like Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

“You just wonder how you’d do against those guys,” Reddish said. “It’s a competitive thing.”

In observance of Valentine’s Day, we had Reddish and other elite players dish on which NBA player they’d love to match up against and how they envision that duel going.

Armando Bacot, Episcopal School (Richmond, Va.), F, 2019

College: Undecided

The NBA player I’d love to match up against is: “Jahlil Okafor or Al Horford. I think it would be a competitive matchup because we share similarities.”

Cam Reddish, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.), SG, 2018

College: Duke

The NBA player I’d love to match up against is: “Paul George. I think we have similar games and I would just want to see what it would be like to play against a guy like me. I think it would be a fun matchup.”

E.J. Montgomery, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.), F, 2018

College: Undecided

The NBA player I’d love to match up against is: “Kevin Durant. We’re about the same size and he’s my favorite player, so definitely him. I’d give it everything I had going up against him, but, yeah, it’d be a learning experience for sure.”

Cassius Stanley, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), SG, 2019

College: Undecided

The NBA player I’d love to match up against is: “Russell Westbrook. I picked Westbrook because we have around the same athleticism and around the same dimensions. It makes the game even harder when you don’t have a physical advantage.”

Malik Hall, Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), SF, 2019

College: Undecided

The NBA player I’d love to match up against is: “LeBron. I want to match up with him because he’s the GOAT! I think he would most likely just bully me to the hoop, but if I got him to miss a shot, oh man, he better watch out!”

Scotty Pippen Jr., Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), SG, 2019

College: Undecided

The NBA player I’d love to match up against is: “Steph Curry. I think we play kind of the same way, but I feel like since he’s an NBA player he would win.”

