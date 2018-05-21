USA Today Sports

Vermont high school softball star records 18 strikeouts in no-hit performance

Glenn Russell/Burlington Free Press

News

Riley Magoon’s lights-out pitching and booming bat silenced Burlington as Colchester seized a 15-0 win in high school softball action Saturday.

Magoon struck out 18 batters and walked one in the no-hit effort over the six innings — a dropped third strike in the fifth inning led to one of Burlington’s two base runners. Magoon also pummeled a pair of three-run home runs and finished with three hits at the plate for the Lakers (11-3).

Magoon, a senior, also tossed a perfect game vs. Burlington last month. The Seahorses put one ball in play Saturday, a ground out to second base in the fourth inning.

Alli Sheets aided Colchester’s offense with a 4-for-5, five-RBI game. The Lakers sealed it with a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

Burlington starter Sydney Holt Barker went the distance in the loss.

