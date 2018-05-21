Vermont high school softball star records 18 strikeouts in no-hit performance

Riley Magoon’s lights-out pitching and booming bat silenced Burlington as Colchester seized a 15-0 win in high school softball action Saturday.

Magoon struck out 18 batters and walked one in the no-hit effort over the six innings — a dropped third strike in the fifth inning led to one of Burlington’s two base runners. Magoon also pummeled a pair of three-run home runs and finished with three hits at the plate for the Lakers (11-3).

Magoon, a senior, also tossed a perfect game vs. Burlington last month. The Seahorses put one ball in play Saturday, a ground out to second base in the fourth inning.

Alli Sheets aided Colchester’s offense with a 4-for-5, five-RBI game. The Lakers sealed it with a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

Burlington starter Sydney Holt Barker went the distance in the loss.

Read the rest of the story in the Burlington Free Press