Vermont's Champlain Valley Union wins record sixth straight boys lacrosse state title

The march to a sixth straight title wasn’t easy — really, no championship is — but Champlain Valley stared at a crossroad in the final weeks of the regular season.

Several hairy one-goal outcomes, a loss to rival Essex among them, had the Redhawks needing a wake-up call in the days before the playoffs commenced.

“We knew we weren’t playing to our potential and that was the big thing,” goalie Andrew Tieso said. “It made us look in the mirror and realize what we were doing wrong opposed to just thinking we’re the best because we are blowing teams out. It gave us that reality check.”

Added midfielder Walter Braun: “There were points in the season when we got a little bit complacent, maybe a little bit cavalier.”

Consider the message received.

Top-seeded CVU capped a brilliant playoff run with a wire-to-wire 16-6 victory over No. 3 BFA-St. Albans in Saturday’s Division I high school boys lacrosse championship at Virtue Field.

Braun tallied three goals, Nate Cuttitta also fired in three goals to go with three assists and Tieso turned back seven shots as the the Redhawks (17-1) secured their sixth title in row and ninth in program history — both of which are state records in D-I boys lacrosse.

If there was any doubt, Hinesburg remains Lax Central.

“It’s a great to be a part of this great trip and it means a lot for the people who have been here for three-plus years,” said Tieso, a junior. “We really just want to continue that legacy of CVU lacrosse.”

