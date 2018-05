Vernon Carey Jr.

School: University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-10

Weight: 260

College: Undecided

Carey led the University to a state title and the finals of the GEICO Nationals in April averaging 26 points and 10.4 rebounds a game; now he’s starring for Nike Team Florida (18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds) in the Nike EYBL.