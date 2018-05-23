Vero Beach leads eight new teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings

A slew of playoff upsets opened the door for eight new teams in the Super 25 high school baseball rankings.

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) remained unbeaten to hold onto the top spot. The Warriors improved to 29-0 as junior left-hander Nolan Hudi had nine strikeouts and allowed two hits over six innings in a 6-1 defeat of Trinity Catholic (Ocala) in a 4A regional final.

No. 8 Vero Beach, Fla., is the top new team. The Indians improved to 26-2 as Hunter Cooley, a senior left-hander and a Florida Atlantic signee, threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 4-1 defeat of Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor) in a region 2-9A semifinal.

Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.), led by preseason ALL-USA selection Grant Holman, is the new No. 9 team. The Titans improved to 25-3-1 as they swept Montgomery (San Diego) 7-4 and 10-0. Keoni Cavaco drove in two runs in the first game and Holman threw a six-inning two-hitter in the second.

Three of the new teams are state champions:

No. 14 Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) won its state 5A title as Dylan Rogers had a grand slam in a 14-4 defeat of River Bluff (Lexington) to clinch the championship.

No. 16 Auburn, Ala., won its 7A state title as Drew Jennings threw a three-hitter in a 1-0 defeat of Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville).

No. 22 Palo Verde (Las Vegas) won its state 4A title as Nate Bartlett went 2-for-4 with two RBI and helped turn the game-ending double play in a 4-2 defeat of Basic (Henderson).

The other three new teams are still in the hunt for a state title: No. 23 George Jenkins (Lakeland, Fla.); No. 24 Westview (Portland, Ore.) and No. 25 Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, Conn.).