VIDEO: 2019 TE Tyler Fromm, brother of UGA QB Jake, a rising star

By now you know Jake Fromm, the prolific passer out of Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) who stepped in as a freshman at Georgia and led the Bulldogs to within moments of a national title.

There’s more where that came from. Fromm’s younger twin brothers, Dylan and Tyler Fromm, form quite the battery for Warner Robins High. And while the 2017 Class 5A Georgia Player of the Year Dylan has followed in his older brother’s footsteps as a QB, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Tyler is carving out his own path as an imposing tight end.

Check out these clips of Tyler Fromm in action at The Opening Regional Atlanta recently, courtesy of Overtime.

Junior TE Tyler Fromm got the family genes 🤙🏽 @FrommTyler pic.twitter.com/Mxq0KYPWY1 — Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2018

A three-star recruit, Fromm is ranked as the No. 27 tight end in his class according to 247 Sports. He has also been offered scholarships by as many as 13 schools, including UGA rivals Auburn and South Carolina.

There could be some fun family drama within the SEC in coming years. In the meantime, keep an eye out for Tyler Fromm, who no doubt will be shaking defenders routinely in his final prep season come next fall.