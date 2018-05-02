VIDEO: 2021 Texas WR Majik Rector flashes ankle-shattering moves

We have seen the future at wide receiver, and his name is Majik Rector.

As a freshman last fall at Lancaster (Texas) High, Rector hauled in 26 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns. For a freshman to produce at all in football-mad Texas stands on its own as evidence that Rector will be one to watch for years to come.

Then, you actually watch him do something like this. Thanks to Overtime (@overtime) for the video of Rector’s flat-out mean cut on this route from July 2016, the summer going into his eighth-grade year.

You know the old saying that records are made to be broken? Sadly, the same may go for ankles. As @overtime wrote, “FEEL BAD FOR HIM.” That’s really all we can do after Rector put this defender on his keister.

Better luck next time, although this was likely not the first or last defender that Rector burns.