VIDEO: 4-star PG Lynn Greer blows kiss to opposing bench, hits FT, points at scoreboard

There are disrespectful flourishes, and then there’s the number Lynn Greer III put on a Roman Catholic (Penn.) High opponent in a second round Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff game.
The sequence you see above came at the tail end of a wild, raucous 75-70 Roman Catholic victory against Plymouth Whitemarsh. Greer, one of the nation’s top-ranked sophomore prospects, drove, scored a critical bucket to give the Philadelphia squad a four-point lead, and drew a foul with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation.
As he went to the line, Greer made a kissing motion with his mouth in the direction of the Whitemarsh bench. Then he cooly stroked the subsequent free throw, leaving his follow through aloft to point at the scoreboard.
That is ice cold.
At 6-foot-3 and 150 pounds, Greer is still growing into his ability and frame. He’s already an electric scorer who could eventually emerge as his class’ best point guard.
Now we know he has the personality to match.