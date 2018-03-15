VIDEO: 4-star PG Lynn Greer blows kiss to opposing bench, hits FT, points at scoreboard

There are disrespectful flourishes, and then there’s the number Lynn Greer III put on a Roman Catholic (Penn.) High opponent in a second round Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association playoff game.

Blow a kiss to the bench, drill the free throw and then POINT TO THE SCOREBOARD ☠️ @Lynn_Greer3 #UnleashChaos pic.twitter.com/Xc7SKUHIJA — Overtime (@overtime) March 15, 2018

The sequence you see above came at the tail end of a wild, raucous 75-70 Roman Catholic victory against Plymouth Whitemarsh. Greer, one of the nation’s top-ranked sophomore prospects, drove, scored a critical bucket to give the Philadelphia squad a four-point lead, and drew a foul with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

As he went to the line, Greer made a kissing motion with his mouth in the direction of the Whitemarsh bench. Then he cooly stroked the subsequent free throw, leaving his follow through aloft to point at the scoreboard.

That is ice cold.

At 6-foot-3 and 150 pounds, Greer is still growing into his ability and frame. He’s already an electric scorer who could eventually emerge as his class’ best point guard.

Roman Catholic's Lynn Greer III totaled 16 points, including a pair of first-quarter treys, 4 assists, 4 boards (2 on offense) and a steal vs. Pennridge. @RomanAthletics @RomanBasketball pic.twitter.com/qD2DZ4NJ01 — Rick O'Brien (@ozoneinq) March 12, 2018

Now we know he has the personality to match.