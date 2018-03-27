VIDEO: 5-star OL Kardell Thomas a pancake machine at Nike The Opening Regionals

Kardell Thomas is a five-star offensive guard who competes for Southern University Lab (commonly known as University Lab) in Baton Rouge, La. If there were any lingering questions about whether he deserved his five-star designation, let’s consider them all answered right about now:

That’s Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound prep behemoth, moving with the nimbleness of a tap dancer and the physical strength of a sumo wrestler. These aren’t normal prep players he’s lining up against; they’re the best of Louisiana and the surrounding environs, brought to the Nike Opening Regionals to compete for a spot at the Nike Opening Nationals.

In all the drills at the regional set-up, Thomas literally didn’t let an opposing lineman get anywhere close to the ball. Not even close. It was like watching an ace starting pitcher hurl a no-hitter. There wasn’t even a slip with footing to allow one to slip through.

Naturally, none of this means that Thomas, who is ranked as the top offensive guard and No. 23 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, will maintain his early dominance both in scholastic competition and combines like The Opening. But it does mean that he has the talent to be a breakout star at this level and the next. Given the highlights he’s already producing without pads, that should make for must-see video both now and in the future.