VIDEO: A closer look at St. Benedict's (N.J.) 2019 standout Precious Achiuwa

The time has come for a new class of players to take their place among the nation’s elite. The spotlight has turned to the Class of 2019 where a big decision will soon await its top players.

Before long, the high school experience will come to an end and standout players like Precious Achiuwa will decide which school they’ll be attending in the spring.

Here’s a closer look at the talented forward from The Bronx.

Precious Achiuwa (St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J.)

Class of 2019 | 6-foot-7 Small Forward

Precious Achiuwa is the top player in the state of New York regardless of position and the sixth overall prospect in the Class of 2019 according to 247 Sports.

Achiuwa is set to enter his senior year at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., a school that has produced alumni such as J.R. Smith, Tyler Ennis, Lance Thomas and Trevon Duval.

Being able to play in front of NBA scouts at the Pangos All-American Camp and the NBPA Top 100 was a great experience for Achiuwa as he often displayed the talent that has elevated him to a top-ten ranking in his class.

“I think it’s a blessing. I just came out here to show what I have, what I can do,” said Achiuwa. “I felt good just showing my whole basketball package of what I can do.”

At 6-foot-7, Achiuwa is in the mold of a long and lengthy small forward who can slide over to play guard or even power forward depending on the matchup.

Achiuwa is hard to stop when he puts the ball on the floor and attacks the basket. He’s excellent at finishing at the rim or drawing contact in order to get to the free throw line. There are, however, some areas where he’s striving to improve.

“I can improve my handling, my jump shot, being able to see my teammates when they’re wide open, and just getting everybody more involved,” Achiuwa said. “Just doing whatever it takes to get everyone on the floor more involved in the game to win.”

Achiuwa holds offers from a long-list of schools including UConn, Kansas, St. John’s, Syracuse, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, UCLA, and VCU.

“I’m looking for a place I’m going to feel comfortable at, a place that’s going to help me get to the next level. A place that’s going to develop me for the next level,” Achiuwa said.

With NBA scouts watching, Precious Achiuwa did not disappoint at the Pangos All-American Camp and the NBPA Top 100. The future is incredibly bright for this Class of 2019 standout.