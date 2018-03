Chicago Public League powerhouse and defending Illinois 3A state champion Morgan Park had its way with Marian Catholic, 68-51, in this weekend’s state semifinal at Peoria, Ill.’s Carver Arena, to punch a return trip to the state final.

Watch in the highlights above as Morgan Park star Adam Miller throws down a vicious dunk to put an exclamation point on what was a solid win for the Mustangs.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)