VIDEO: Fla. hurdler Adrian Winfrey completely clowns opponent, crosses line into backflips

Competitive sprinters are always a particularly boisterous and confident breed. Still, some reach an entirely new threshold of self-reverie that cross right into outright malicious taunting.

Meet Adrian Winfrey, a senior hurdles specialist and high jumper for South Dade High in Florida. While competing at the Ferguson Falcon Invite, Winfrey built up such a lead in the final of one of his events that he was able to cross the line while looking backward, pointing at one particular opponent, then breaking into a run of backflips as soon as he crossed the finish line.

According to Crystal Laster, one of Winfrey’s teammates who filmed the race, the senior pulled out the gusto because the runner he pointed at had previously made fun of another South Dade teammate. That was apparently a mistake.

Of course, now that Winfrey has officially clowned an opponent, he has opened himself up for a significant risk: Having the same thing done to him. It might not incorporate a series of backflips, but turnabout is fair play, particularly in the world of track & field.