Alabama DE signee Jordan Davis surprised by dad in military homecoming at Under Armour Game

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sport

One Under Armour All-American got a very special intro at the Under Armour All-America Game when he was surprised by his father, who returned from a military deployment just to see his son’s final high school appearance.

During the ESPN broadcast of Thursday’s game between the Under Armour divided teams nicknamed Spotlight and Highlight, Jordan Davis — a Memphis Southwind star defensive lineman — took the field, then stood by as announcers welcomed back his father, with the two running toward each other into a full bear hug.

It was a touching tribute to the elder Davis and those who spend their lives in service, and it wasn’t lost on those in attendance either, as the Tweet from Under Armour’s official football account quite rightly underscored.

As for the Davises, he got the chance to show his Dad what he’s missed while abroad since 2016, as well as show Crimson Tide fans what they have to look forward to.

