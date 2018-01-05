Alabama DE signee Jordan Davis surprised by dad in military homecoming at Under Armour Game

One Under Armour All-American got a very special intro at the Under Armour All-America Game when he was surprised by his father, who returned from a military deployment just to see his son’s final high school appearance.

Unforgettable moment as @UAFootball All-American Jordan Davis (@jlpdavis9) is surprised by his father, who returned from serving in the Marines and has not seen his family since 2016. #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/kj9oCpRJIP — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 4, 2018

During the ESPN broadcast of Thursday’s game between the Under Armour divided teams nicknamed Spotlight and Highlight, Jordan Davis — a Memphis Southwind star defensive lineman — took the field, then stood by as announcers welcomed back his father, with the two running toward each other into a full bear hug.

It was a touching tribute to the elder Davis and those who spend their lives in service, and it wasn’t lost on those in attendance either, as the Tweet from Under Armour’s official football account quite rightly underscored.

We're not crying, you are. Congratulations to @jlpdavis99 and his father on the surprise homecoming. Thank you for your service Mr. Davis! 🇺🇸 #UAAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/b9bpucHqdm — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) January 4, 2018

As for the Davises, he got the chance to show his Dad what he’s missed while abroad since 2016, as well as show Crimson Tide fans what they have to look forward to.