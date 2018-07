FRISCO, Texas — Theo Wease Jr., who had 57 catches for 879 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, helped lead Allen, Texas, to a state title. He talked about how good the Eagles should be this season and how he’s enjoying getting to play alongside fellow Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler at The Opening.

Rattler, a 2019 quarterback from Pinnacle (Phoenix), completed 196 of 379 passes for 3,946 yards and 45 touchdowns this past season.