VIDEO: Another night, another ridiculous dunk by Mac McClung

Georgetown signee Mac McClung continues to turn heads with some of the nation’s most athletic and acrobatic dunks, regardless of the level of competition. Now he’s even doing it while playing back-to-back nights.

Just one day after throwing down a pristine Eastbay dunk that gained universal buzz and acclaim, McClung completed this dunk, which required a handy assist but also a preposterous amount of elevation.

Mac McClung really just did this and had 45 points 😈 @McclungMac @bluedevilslive pic.twitter.com/p5sbyDryDe — Overtime (@overtime) February 8, 2018

Of course, McClung is far more than just a one-man dunking clinic. He finished this Gate City (Va.) victory with 45 points in a 91-46 win over Daniel Boone. That makes McClung’s season scoring total at 839 points, just more than 100 fewer than current record holder and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, all the more impressive.

Whether McClung catches Iverson, or more realistically, when he does, there will certainly be a full compliment of hype to go along with it. McClung doesn’t need it. His dunks speak for themselves.