VIDEO: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) earns redemption with win over Archbishop Molloy

NEW YORK — A year bigger, a year stronger and a year more seasoned, R.J. Davis and Alan Griffin returned to St. John’s Thursday night with a score to settle. They weren’t mad at Archbishop Molloy, but they were determined. This was the team that sent them home in this same round last year and Davis and Griffin were intent on returning the favor.

“That game, it made us heartbroken,” said Davis, a sophomore, of last year’s 70-69 loss on a free throw with 0.6 seconds remaining in regulation. “To go out here and win, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Fans who filed out of Carnesecca Arena probably had similar superlatives for Davis and Griffin. The Stepinac duo combined for 64 points to outduel Molloy’s all-city stars in an 88-84 win in the CHSAA’s ‘AA’ semifinals.

The Crusaders (24-5) will play Christ the King for their first city championship since 1960. Stepinac won both meetings last season, but they will meet the Brooklyn/Queens champ for the first time this year at 3 p.m. Sunday at Fordham University.

