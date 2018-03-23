Video: Arm Circles, Part 1: The 1-2-3 Drill

Nothing against all the March Madness and brackets and office pools, but the real Cinderella Story in March is the fact that it’s Girls Sports Month. The best version that is, the one where the slipper not only fits but also comes with rubber spikes for digging into the batter’s box. Where the dreams of little girls and young ladies come true because the stepsisters helped to round out the Starting Five, not the list of chores. And, of course, where there is only a possibility your coach might turn into a pumpkin… because of the amount of seeds he eats.

YSPN360.com is excited to be involved in that story, too! It’s perfect “timing,” really, because we have Oregon Ducks head softball coach Mike White—who has joined our roster of top-level instructors—with an exclusive instructional video for the young pitchers out there, called “The 1-2-3 Drill.”

