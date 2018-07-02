VIDEO: Auburn WR commit George Pickens made a pair of all-time great grabs at The Opening

No one has ever doubted George Pickens‘ talent. Still, it’s almost impossible to imagine someone actually finishing the grabs that Pickens made on the first day of The Opening, even if he was unguarded.

The catches were mentioned by our Jim Halley, but they really need to be seen to be believed.

Seriously, get a load of this:

That is … impressive. Pickens is heading into his senior season at traditional Alabama power Hoover, where he’ll be aiming at a state title. Here’s a bit of advice for Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford, the rising junior who is projected to be the Bucs’ starter this fall: THROW THE BALL TO PICKENS. Odds are very, very good he’ll make the catch.

Then again, don’t take our word for it. Figure it out yourself. The video makes it plenty clear.