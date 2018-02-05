VIDEO: Austin homeschooled hoops star Edward Baptiste throws down serious jams

There have been a few notable home schooled athletes to shine on the collegiate stage, with former North Carolina swingman Justin Jackson now attempting to break through at the NBA level. Maybe Edward Baptiste can be the next to take on that challenge.

Baptiste is a sophomore who plays for the Austin Royals, a home schooled collective in Austin, Texas. He also has ridiculous elevation and a solid game.

Don’t take our word for it. Here are a pair of dunks from a recent game. The second, in particular, is pretty well jaw dropping.

Edward Baptiste’s 2 dunks against Central Texas Christian School, including a vicious fast break posterizing dunk!@NCHBCLive pic.twitter.com/55quew7HTF — Austin Royals HS Boys (@AustinRoyalsHSB) February 4, 2018

So far Baptiste appears to have little to no serious recruiting attention. He has a Hudl profile, but none of the national recruiting services have taken notice of him and it’s unknown how much penetration he has on the AAU summer circuit.

That could all change sooner rather than later if he keeps performing like this.