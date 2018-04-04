VIDEO: B'Angelo Anderson tosses ball off defender's head to regain possession

B’Angelo Anderson is a sophomore at Valley High School in Louisville, where he suited up as a shooting guard. He may be young, but he has plenty of sauce.

Lmaoo bring that head here boy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t6M4WRAFDg — B'Angelo (@Bangeloanderson) March 31, 2018

Anderson was playing out of position, running the point in a spring league game when he found himself being defended straight up. As he backed up to get a clear one-on-one face off, the sophomore picked up his dribble and bounced the ball directly off his defender’s face.

It was a lightning quick move that was truly humiliating, as it was guaranteed to be; if it worked, it would be embarrassing for the defender. If it didn’t, Anderson never would have lived it down.

It worked, and Anderson had himself a spotlight play for the career highlight reel.

As a sophomore, B’Angelo is still feeling out the recruiting process, and it will be interesting to see if his ball handling and one-on-one skills translate to a higher level of competition.

For now, we can all hope we get more showboating, whether they come in Valley or AAU games.