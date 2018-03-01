Behold! The worst basketball flop of all-time

There are epic flops, and then there is this gem from a game between Laurel (Md.) and Bladensburg in the Maryland state basketball tournament.

With a scrum surrounding a foul call, Laurel senior Demetrius Craft received a push from a Bladensburg player. He paused for a second then went down in a heap as if he was shot.

Flop of the year no question😂 A post shared by @ savageekid.d on Feb 27, 2018 at 6:41pm PST

It was true Hollywood-level acting.

Incredibly, Craft claims that his epic flop actually earned a technical for an unidentified Bladensburg player. While the Bladensburg player’s reaction very easily could have justified a foul, a technical certainly seems harsh.

Perhaps in a karmic turn, the tech didn’t impact the outcome of the game; Bladensburg won, 67-65, to advance out of the first round state playoff game.