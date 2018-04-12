VIDEO: Behold! The worst celebratory Gatorade shower ever!

There’s not a lot we know for sure about this video, but what we do know is enough for us to proclaim one thing: This is the single worst Gatorade celebratory shower ever recorded.

This is why we can’t have nice things 🤣 (via dancaraballo/IG) pic.twitter.com/CqKQ80E7gh — Overtime (@overtime) April 11, 2018

First things first: We’re going to go out on a limb and proclaim that this took place at a high school or middle school girls basketball game. What gives us that confidence? A) Peep the size of the gym and B) The size of the players relative to their suddenly slip-and-sliding coach. If those are collegiate basketball players, well, that college need to go recruit some bigger, taller post players. Stat.

So, now that we have established this is a botched high school celebration, we can deduce the following: A) These players did not get nearly enough lift on that Gatorade bucket, B) The coach who fell and slid did so with about as much grace as could be mustered (which is to say not much), C) the most painful wipeout actually came from the stands, where someone who rushed to the court to help the downed coach was downed themselves.

There is an important lesson here: If you’re going to throw Gatorade on a coach, make sure you’ve done it and been there before. It’s a lesson this program learned the very hard way.