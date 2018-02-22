Watch Belleville (Mich.) teammates complete between-the-legs, off-backboard dunk alley oop

Davion Williams and Gabe Brown will both attend Michigan State in the fall, though they’ll be competing in different sports; Williams is a highly-sought after cornerback on the football field and Brown is a four-star small forward. Perhaps that’s why they’re both committed to making the most of their limited time together on a basketball court.

And make no mistake: They’re making the most of their time in a very telegenic way.

That’s Williams and Brown connecting for one of the best assisted slam dunk breakaways you’ll ever see. Williams quarterbacks the break, tossing up an assist off the backboard after sending the ball between his legs.

The pass is perfectly laid on a tray for Brown, who came through and tosses down a dunk with extreme elevation and the requisite ferocity to earn some serious wide-eyed glances.

There won’t be too many more like that for the pair, so it’s nice to see them make the most of their opportunities while they still can. If those free breaks include between the legs and off-the-glass assists, all the better.