VIDEO: Frightening brawl erupts during Minnesota boys basketball game

A Minnesota high school boys basketball game in St. Cloud on Saturday devolved into a frightening morass as both teams became embroiled in a massive brawl.

As reported by Twin Cities ABC affiliate KSTP, 12 St. Cloud police officers arrived on the scene at the Hallenbeck Hall Gym, the home of the St. Cloud State basketball team and one-time host of a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) boys basketball playoff game between Minneapolis North and Brooklyn Center. According to KSTP, Brooklyn Center won the game, 81-76, before tensions boiled over. Players became embroiled in a skirmish, which spread toward the stands and instigated fans from the crowd to engage as well.

The entire incident was ugly, as a brief cell phone video of the action captured by a student named Peter Hannig made clear:

The school districts represented by the two schools issued statements condemning the on-court violence, though it is interesting to note that the Brooklyn Center account specifically denied any of the school’s basketball players were involved in the violence. Whether that’s accurate or not remains to be ascertained.

That responsibility, in turn, falls on the MSHSL, which has already announced it will investigate the incident alongside the two schools themselves.