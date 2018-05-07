VIDEO: This SoCal freshman baseball brawl got the batter kicked off his team ... after he got beat up

Baseball brawls at the professional level are undeniably exciting, if misguided. They feel far worse at the scholastic level, where the very nature of fighting goes directly against the ethos of sportsmanship and cooperation preached by all state associations.

Perhaps that’s why the on-field brawl between the freshman baseball teams at San Juan Hills (Calif.) and Tesoro (per videographer Colby Guarino) was simultaneously both riveting and, strangely, somewhat revolting, too.

I love freshman baseball. pic.twitter.com/4cKxxxfqGs — Colby Guarino (@ColbyGuarino) May 7, 2018

As you can see in the video above, an unidentified San Juan Hills batter took exception to a Tesoro pitch that came in high and tight … but didn’t actually make contact with him. After rushing out to the mound, he and the similarly unidentified pitcher exchanged pleasantries, then decided it was time to brawl.

The result was a good, old-fashioned brouhaha. That would have been punishment enough for the decision to charge the mound, except the San Juan coaching staff decided it wasn’t sufficient. Instead, they had the player suspended and kicked off the team for the remainder of the season.

While there’s no word yet about the penalty facing the pitcher (if any), he certainly got the best out of the exchange in the game, so he won on one count already.

Now, let’s hope this is the last benches-clearing freshman baseball brawl that receives coverage before the end of the season. If not, there better be a very good reason why (i.e., much better than a single high and tight fastball).