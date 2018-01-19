VIDEO: Cambridge Christian star Darryl Mercer Jr. tossed a ridiculous alley oop on an out of bounds play

Out of bounds plays provide a template for some of the most creative plays in basketball. Few, if any, have been more athletic than this one.

During Cambridge Christian’s face off against fellow Florida squad Admiral Farragut, swingman Darryl Mercer Jr. received an inbounds pass only to toss a perfect alley oop back to the inbounds man, setting up a brilliant dunk in an eventual 69-60 loss.

Yes, the dunk and entire inbounds play was well planned and executed.

As for Mercer Jr., he finished with 14.0 points, not to mention his best assist of the year.