VIDEO: Carmelo Anthony's son hit a game-winner and Dad was excited

The youth of America keep making big shots, and Carmelo Anthony’s son, is no exception.

As shown in the video above, which was posted by Carmelo’s own account, Kiyan Anthony connected on a deep game-winner as the time in the game wound down. A later pair of free throws put icing on the cake, but it was Kiyan’s shot that proved the game-winner.

And because of that, it deserved the attention it got, too.

Yes, Kiyan Anthony created space for his shot by tapping into Dad’s personal brand of hero ball, as he’s showcased before. Despite that, the younger Anthony did hit a heck of a shot as he helped his Black Ops Cadets youth team reach the 5th grade championship game at the Memorial Day TAKEOVER Tournament.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the young King Kiyan Anthony! pic.twitter.com/9V54c6PC39 — Sean John (@seanjohn) March 7, 2018

Now, let’s see if he grows like Dad, both physically and metaphorically. He’s got lots of time, and highlights, to come before a college career.