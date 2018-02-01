VIDEO: Charlotte-signee Dravon Mangum threw down the dunk of the year

Look, there are terrific dunks throughout the course of the year. Few, if any, can compare to the one thrown down by Person High (N.C.) small forward Dravon Mangum on Wednesday night.

Mangum, a 6-foot-7 dynamo who can jump out of the gym and has signed with Charlotte, instead jumped over a defender and literally threw the ball through the hoop during Person’s 68-58 victory against Morehead.

After the dunk, Person came down on top of the defender, who appeared stunned under the hoop. As he should have been. How often does someone come skying down the wing and throw down a dunk on top of you from a good four feet away?

Red Storm's 17U, 2018 6'7 W, Dravon Mangum (@dravon_mangum) has been offered by Appalachian State and Norfolk State University! 🔥🔥🏀🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8x25ytAD5C — Ray (@RAM_Prospects) July 29, 2017

It’s absurd, and it’s a serious contender for dunk of the season. Now we all get to sit back and see how long it takes for Mac McClung and Zion Williamson to try and replicate it.