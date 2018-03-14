VIDEO: Chase Adams drops defender as Orr Academy (Ill.) claims second straight state title

Orr Academy (Ill.) rolled Winnebago over the weekend, 76-49, to wrap up a second-straight IHSA 2A state championship in what was an emotional moment to savor for star Chase Adams.

Adams finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Spartans. But it will be this play from the highlight reel above, in which the senior guard puts a Winnebago defender on a toboggan with a step-back for an easy jumper from the elbow, that everyone will be talking about for some time.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)