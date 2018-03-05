Check out Oak Hill star Keyontae Johnson's ridiculous fast break Eastbay dunk

USA Today Sports

Keyontae Johnson has committed to play college basketball at the University of Florida. Gators fans might want to start getting excited right about now.

That’s Johnson in the highlight above, flushing down an absolutely ridiculous Eastbay dunk during a game for Oak Hill Academy, where the Norfolk, Va. native has been spending his senior season.

The Warriors cruised to a 76-62 victory against Tennessee-based Believe Sports Academy in the game, which is no major surprise; Steve Smith’s perennial powerhouse program is 35-3 and currently ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY Super 25.

That success comes in no small part thanks to Johnson, who has been one of the Warriors’ most unstoppable offensive forces. If that continues into the GEICO Invitational, Oak Hill might even be celebrating another tournament-styled national title.

