VIDEO: Christ School (N.C.) star Jalen Lecque turns heads at NBPA Top 100 Camp

If Christ School (Arden, N.C.) guard Jalen Lecque isn’t a household name across the nation by now, he will be soon enough.

The Bronx native earned a First Team ALL-USA North Carolina selection, and is currently ranked No. 10 overall in USA TODAY’s “Chosen 25” for the Class of 2019, thanks to an explosive junior season in which he averaged nearly a triple-double (20.1 points, 9.4 assists, 9.3 rebounds).

Our friends at Mars Reel compiled these quick highlights from NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier this month at the University of Virginia. Enjoy!