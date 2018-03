Thursday night at hallowed Carnesecca Arena on the campus of St. John’s University, Queens, N.Y. power Christ The King got revenge on the Bronx’s Cardinals Hayes, to reach its first CHSAA-AA Final since 2015.

Watch as star big men Kofi Cockburn and Mousa Cisse dominate the rim en route to the Royals’ thrilling win that set up a final with Archbishop Molloy.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)