VIDEO: Conn. OF Isaac Rosario flips into stands like Derek Jeter on amazing highlight grab

Windsor (Conn.) left fielder Isaac Rosario may never reach the big leagues, but he’s already made a MLB-quality grab.

Was that Windsor’s Issac Rosario flipping into the 3rd base stands or was that Derek Jeter? My goodness what a play #ctbase pic.twitter.com/cfKGcF3yDW — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) June 6, 2018

Competing in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class L state semifinals, Rosario went head over heels into the well beyond the third base foul line in pursuit of a foul ball off the bat of an unidentified Branford batter.

Somehow, Rosario came up with the ball, providing the highlight reel play of the day to back his brother, pitcher Alex Rosario, as Windsor earned a spot in the state final with a nervy 1-0 win.

That scoreline emphasizes just how important Isaac Rosario’s play was, too. Windsor — which hasn’t lost to a Connecticut foe since April, per the New Haven Register — had to stave off a pair of late inning jams in the fifth and seventh. Both times they escaped thanks to the arm of Alex Rosario and the glove of his teammates, notably his brother.

“Alex was Alex and he wanted the ball today,” Windsor coach John Serfass told the Register. “We’ll never see another career like his.”

Or a catch like his brother’s. That they coincide in the season’s penultimate game only felt fitting for Windsor.