VIDEO: Defender can't hang with Darius Garland, so he flops into foul

If you can’t beat ’em, flop ’em.

At least that was the apparent strategy from a defender of an unknown team when matched up against Brentwood Academy five-star point guard Darius Garland. The Jordan Brand All-American was in full flow when a player who stepped forward to try and D him up instead sent himself flying backwards … and earned a foul call on Garland for his troubles.

The play came in an unidentified game during Brentwood’s 2017-18 season, though it emerged in viral online circles Thursday night thanks in part to the Overtime Twitter account. And while the acting job was impressive, it also served as yet another example of when the ills of the professional game get exaggerated and implemented at lower levels.

For Garland, it was just another frustrating attempt to slow him down by a player who couldn’t quite keep up. This one was successful, but something tells us the Vanderbilt signee almost always gets the last laugh.