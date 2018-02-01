USA Today Sports

VIDEO: A defender tried to stop Zion Williamson in the paint and paid the price

Photo: Jeff Blake/ USA TODAY Sports Images

In case you weren’t already aware, Zion Williamson is a bit intimidating in the paint.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Duke signee is always ready to rumble, and when he got the ball in the paint in Wednesday’s game against Dorman, only 6-foot-9 Dorman senior Gabe Bryant was between Williamson and the rim.

Let’s just say that Williamson won the subsequent battle.

The dunk that followed drew reactions like “body bag,” and the typical “poster.” Both are somewhat fair. You know what else is fair? Dorman’s team game overcoming Williamson’s brilliance; Dorman won the matchup with Spartanburg Day School, 78-61.

That’s a strong silver lining, though it doesn’t overshadow moments like this:

