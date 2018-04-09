VIDEO: Watch Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, run a WR right out of bounds

As brilliant a defensive back as Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was, his physicality was never his calling card. His son is trying to change the family’s reputation at the line of scrimmage.

Shilo Sanders is a junior defensive back for Sachse (Texas) High, where he transferred before the 2017 season after spending his first two high school seasons with his father and younger brother Shedeur Sanders at Trinity Christian in Fort Worth.

Shilo Sanders may not be a five-star recruit like his father once was, but he’s showing precisely why schools such as Nebraska, Oregon, Central Florida, Oregon State, SMU and Syracuse are all excited about the prospect of adding him to their programs.

That’s Shilo Sanders on the defensive side of the ball during a Sachse one-on-one drill. He does everything he’s supposed to at the line of scrimmage; jam, engage, drive away from the slot — then immediately kicks into overdrive, taking his defender literally off the field altogether.

It’s a good play, and the kind that a stud recruit should make in his team’s own spring drills. It’s encouraging that Sanders makes it, and perhaps a sign that he still has big things to come in his remaining high school season to come.

That’s a good sign for Shilo and the Sanders family in general, which aims to have a pair of brothers playing college football within the next two years. Nothing can ever be certain, but Shilo Sanders’ progress is about as encouraging as it gets.