VIDEO: This Zapruder film-quality footage of a Ky. poster dunk on a 6-11 defender is remarkable

There are great dunks and then there is the pasting that Detorrion Ware put on a Hopkinsville defender in the paint on Saturday. To call it a clinic in elevation would be an understatement.

During Ware’s epic 51-point eruption in his Christian County squad’s 105-92 victory against Hopkinsville, the senior elevated as he broke into the paint and threw down an incredible, jaw-dropping dunk on top of an unspecified defender.

Just another night of high school basketball in Kentucky, as Christian County senior Detorrion Ware scores 51 pts, including this monster dunk, in a 105-92 win over Hopkinsville. Can we get some love, #SCtop10?@CountyColonels @ClownZone_CCHS @bubbaprog @cjzero @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/F7dXcKKyZq — Chris Jung (@ChrisJungKNE) January 28, 2018

Despite a lack of a positive ID, one report claimed the defender in question is 6-foot-11. That is both ridiculous and remarkable.

It certainly speaks to Ware’s athleticism, and the rest of his night raises an interesting question: Why isnt this guy getting recruiting attention? The 6-foot-4 swingman isn’t ranked by any of the recruiting services, yet he has the talent to drop 51, nearly half of his team’s total, against an arch rival? That has to be worth at least a second, longer look, right?

Still need convincing? Check out these still photos of the carnage:

One angle of Detorrion Ware's dunk at Christian County on Saturday night, as well as a look at the reaction on/behind the bench. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/JFqFb7TjtN — Chris Jung (@ChrisJungKNE) January 28, 2018

These kinds of highlights and stats will have to convince someone to take a second, longer look at Ware’s future, right? If they need a reference, they can always track down the 6-foot-11 basketball player at Hopkinsville High. Something tells us he won’t be forgetting Ware’s wrecking crew dunk anytime soon.