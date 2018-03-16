VIDEO: Douglass (Kan.) High, down 13 with 1:00 left, rallies to win

The 2018 edition of March Madness will include a handful of memorable buzzer beaters. It always does. They’re sure to be fun, but for sheer drama none will be able to compete with a rally that unfolded at Douglass High in Kansas last month.

Facing a 13-point deficit against Independent High (Kan.) with less than a minute to play in regulation, Douglass appeared doomed to another loss. Instead, that backdrop gave way to one of the most memorable, furious comebacks of all-time.

Using a pair of three-pointers and multiple forced errors on the part of Independent, Douglass was able to complete the miraculous comeback with a running, buzzer-beating deep trey as the horn sounded, good for a 62-61 victory.

You can see the remarkable highlights of the last-minute comeback via Maxpreps, above.

Of course, what is equally stunning about the comeback is how out of character it proved to be; the 62-61 win was one of just four victories Douglass earned during the 2017-18 campaign (an identical number to Independent). Not that they’re about to let that hold them back.