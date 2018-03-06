VIDEO: Dwyane Wade's son Zaire throws down dunks at end of ball-handling workouts now

It’s not just LeBron James Jr. who is turning heads on the basketball court, you know. Dwyane Wade’s eldest son, Zaire Wade, is making waves on his 16th birthday, too.

The South Florida student at American Heritage and budding basketball star took off at the end of a swift ball handling drill and threw down a dramatic left-handed jam in a video that circulated via Overtime on Monday.

We got Baby Wade on the COME UP 🚨 @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/hXp4g0b3j6 — Overtime (@overtime) March 5, 2018

The dunk wasn’t the younger Wade’s first, but it may have been his most impressive. He threw down the slam in full flow, without needing an elaborate approach. It made it seem as though the younger Wade might be able to duplicate those results during a game, which is a far cry from simply skying to the hoop for an easy dunk in the layup lines, like the windmill below.

Dwyane Wade’s son added a WINDMILL to his bag 😱 @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/6MgtIUAzIC — Overtime (@overtime) December 21, 2017

For now, that’s an important distinction, putting the younger Wade in the rarified air of high school sophomores who can throw down a dunk in the regular flow of a game. Add to that his brand, spanking new Audi SUV, gifted by his father on his 16th birthday, and it’s no major surprise that the younger Wade is the requisite cool kid on his neighborhood block.