Fresh off a fantastic sophomore season for American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), Zaire Wade, son of future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, is turning heads on the AAU circuit with the aptly-named Wade Elite.

A few days ago, we showed you the father and son trading alley-oops. Here, courtesy of Mars Reel, watch as the younger Wade makes some darting plays through traffic and off the catch against the Detroit Spartans.

Remind you at all of the old man?