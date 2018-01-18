VIDEO: Eighth-grader Jaden Newman ties national record with 17 3s, scores 70 in win

Jaden Newman, the younger half of the precocious, pint-sized Newman basketball siblings (her brother Julian Newman is a sophomore), has been torching defenses since she was in elementary school. Now just a year away from actually being in high school, she lit up an opposing high school defense for a national record-tying 17 three-pointers in a 70-point performance on Tuesday night.

Newman’s Downey Christian School (the same school her brother attends) in Orlando topped Discovery High by a final score of 115-31. No, that’s not a typo. Newman scored 70 of the 115, including her 17 treys, which she hit at a pretty remarkable 70.83 percent, per ESPNW.

No, Discovery played virtually no defense on Newman. And her teammates continued to facilitate open jumpshots for the star throughout. Still, any teenager scoring 70 points during a regulation basketball game is pretty impressive, particularly when they weren’t just standing under the opposing rim waiting for teammates to throw court-length outlet passes.

The 5-foot-1 guard wasn’t doing that. She was running the floor, she was taking threes on traditional possessions when no one stepped up to stop the ball. She was even facilitating open looks for teammates who otherwise don’t usually get a shot.

It was all just so easy for Newman. It wasn’t the first time that’s happened, and it certainly won’t be the last, but it was a heck of a way to score 70 points.