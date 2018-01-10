VIDEO: Everything to Gain Ep. 3, featuring Sierra Canyon basketball

USA TODAY Sports and Athletic Gaines will bring fans a behind-the-scenes look at an especially intriguing basketball team this season through weekly videos.

‘Everything to Gain’ is an exclusive, in-depth look at Sierra Canyon basketball, one of the premiere teams in the country.

VIDEO: Everything to Prove, Episode 2

The latest episode chronicles the Trailblazers’ thrilling overtime loss to No. 10 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix, Ariz.) at the American Family Insurance Hoophall West Invitational.