VIDEO: Everything to Gain Ep. 5, featuring Sierra Canyon basketball

USA TODAY Sports and Athletic Gaines are bringing fans a behind-the-scenes look at an especially intriguing basketball team this season through weekly videos.

“Everything to Gain” is an exclusive, in-depth look at Sierra Canyon basketball, one of the premier teams in the country.

In the latest episode, Sierra Canyon welcomes back junior Cassius Stanley against Cantwell-Sacred Heart, where they came out with a win.

The team went on to drop two of the next four games, including losses to No. 5 Bishop Montgomery and Bishop Gorman but bounced back with a win against Windward.

Now that that Trailblazers have back their star junior Cassius Stanley, they look to make a run at the Super 25 Expert Rankings and another CIF State Championship.