VIDEO: Everything to Gain Ep. 7, featuring Sierra Canyon basketball

USA TODAY Sports and Athletic Gaines are bringing fans a behind-the-scenes look at an especially intriguing basketball team this season through weekly videos.

RELATED: Next generation NBA royalty packs Sierra Canyon roster

“Everything to Gain” is an exclusive, in-depth look at Sierra Canyon basketball, one of the premier teams in the country.

VIDEO: Everything to Prove, Episode 2

VIDEO: Everything to Prove, Episode 3

VIDEO: Everything to Prove, Episode 4

VIDEO: Everything to Prove, Episode 5

VIDEO: Everything to Prove, Episode 6

In the latest episode, Sierra Canyon faces off with two California Southern Section powers. After an emotional win over then-ranked No. 5 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), the Trailblazers suffered a letdown against Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).

Recent success has landed Sierra Canyon at No. 22 in the latest Super 25 Computer Rankings, and No. 9 in Super 25 Pacific Expert Rankings.